Police fire tear gas at protesters near PMs Office
July 13, 2022 11:14 am
Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters near the Prime Minister’s Office in Colombo.
Ada Derana reporter said the protesters had marched from the Galle Face protest site towards the Prime Minister’s Office on Flower Road and engaged in a protest outside the premises.
Police had then resorted to firing tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters who attempted to breach the barricades and enter the PM’s Office.