PM orders to impose curfew in Western Province and emergency law island-wide

PM orders to impose curfew in Western Province and emergency law island-wide

July 13, 2022   12:02 pm

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, as the Acting President, has ordered to impose curfew in the Western Province with immediate effect and to impose emergency law island-wide, the Prime Minister’s Office said. 

PM Wickremesinghe has also ordered the security forces to arrest those engaging in unruly behaviour and to take into custody the vehicles they travel in, the PM’s Office said in a statement.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President Gotabaya arrives in Maldives

President Gotabaya arrives in Maldives

This is not the time to implement popular measures - Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe

This is not the time to implement popular measures - Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero requests protesters to vacate occupied national properties

Omalpe Sobhitha Thero requests protesters to vacate occupied national properties

Price of bread and bakery products increased (English)

Price of bread and bakery products increased (English)

SJB proposes Sajith Premadasa for presidency (English)

SJB proposes Sajith Premadasa for presidency (English)

Several injured in clash inside Temple Trees (English)

Several injured in clash inside Temple Trees (English)

UN chief calls for dialogue to ensure smooth govt transition in Sri Lanka (English)

UN chief calls for dialogue to ensure smooth govt transition in Sri Lanka (English)