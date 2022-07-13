PM orders to impose curfew in Western Province and emergency law island-wide
July 13, 2022 12:02 pm
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, as the Acting President, has ordered to impose curfew in the Western Province with immediate effect and to impose emergency law island-wide, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
PM Wickremesinghe has also ordered the security forces to arrest those engaging in unruly behaviour and to take into custody the vehicles they travel in, the PM’s Office said in a statement.