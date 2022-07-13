Trains to operate despite curfew in Western Province

Trains to operate despite curfew in Western Province

July 13, 2022   12:35 pm

Sri Lanka Railways says that despite curfew being imposed in the Western Province, trains will operate until commuters return to their homes.

The General Manager of Railways Mr. Dhammika Jayasundara said that the department is working to fulfill that task so that the commuters are not inconvenienced.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, as the Acting President, has ordered to impose curfew in the Western Province with immediate effect and to impose emergency law island-wide, the Prime Minister’s Office announced earlier. 

PM Wickremesinghe has also ordered the security forces to arrest those engaging in unruly behaviour and to take into custody the vehicles they travel in, the statement said.

