Chief of Defence Staff urges public to help maintain law and order

Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva requested the public to cooperate in maintaining the law and order in the country.

Speaking during a special press briefing today (13), accompanied by the Police Chief and the Commanders of the Tri-Forces.

The Chief of Defence Staff said that the Armed Forces and the Sri Lanka Police have acted according to the existing constitution.

“Especially today, the Speaker confirmed to us that the resignation of His Excellency the President will take place today (13). We also discussed with him the measures to be taken in the period until the appointment of the President,” he said.

Accordingly, the tri-forces commanders and the Inspector General of Police, requested the Speaker to convene a meeting of all party leaders to explain the political measures to be taken in the period until the appointment of the next President, and the decisions to be taken politically, he said.

“Therefore, we are sure that those decisions will be announced to the people of the country especially by the Speaker and the party leaders in the evening,” Gen. Shavendra Silva added.

“Accordingly, we especially request the people of this country, especially the young people, to support the armed forces and the Sri Lanka Police to maintain the peace in the country, until the next President is appointed, especially without destroying private or government property.”