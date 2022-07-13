Chief of Defence Staff urges public to help maintain law and order

Chief of Defence Staff urges public to help maintain law and order

July 13, 2022   05:34 pm

Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva requested the public to cooperate in maintaining the law and order in the country.

Speaking during a special press briefing today (13), accompanied by the Police Chief and the Commanders of the Tri-Forces.

The Chief of Defence Staff said that the Armed Forces and the Sri Lanka Police have acted according to the existing constitution.

“Especially today, the Speaker confirmed to us that the resignation of His Excellency the President will take place today (13). We also discussed with him the measures to be taken in the period until the appointment of the President,” he said. 

Accordingly, the tri-forces commanders and the Inspector General of Police, requested the Speaker to convene a meeting of all party leaders to explain the political measures to be taken in the period until the appointment of the next President, and the decisions to be taken politically, he said. 

“Therefore, we are sure that those decisions will be announced to the people of the country especially by the Speaker and the party leaders in the evening,” Gen. Shavendra Silva added. 

“Accordingly, we especially request the people of this country, especially the young people, to support the armed forces and the Sri Lanka Police to maintain the peace in the country, until the next President is appointed, especially without destroying private or government property.” 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves the country

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves the country

Ven. Werahera Ariyawansa Nayaka Thero passes away

Ven. Werahera Ariyawansa Nayaka Thero passes away

Hospitals facing serious obstacles due to power cuts

Hospitals facing serious obstacles due to power cuts

Distribution of domestic gas cylinders continues island-wide

Distribution of domestic gas cylinders continues island-wide

PM orders to impose curfew in Western Province and emergency law island-wide

PM orders to impose curfew in Western Province and emergency law island-wide

A request from the Governor of the Central Bank

A request from the Governor of the Central Bank