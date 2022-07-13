Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says that the government has started repression to stop the peaceful protest of the people who respect democracy in this country, and that at this moment the security forces should protect the entire population instead of protecting two people.

The SJB leader said that the deception of the gang led by the ‘power-hungry’ President and the Prime Minister should be stopped immediately and said that there is no more space for this deception.

He also requested the security forces not to oppress the people fighting for democracy and asked them to maintain the respect that the people have placed on the security forces.

Premadasa urged the government to stop playing with the peaceful lives of the people and asked the people to act peacefully and respect democracy at this juncture.