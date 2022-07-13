Ranil requests Speaker to nominate a PM accepted by govt and oppn to form all-party govt

July 13, 2022   08:48 pm

Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has requested the Speaker of Parliament to nominate a person agreeable to the government as well as the opposition to be appointed as Prime Minister under an all-party government, the PM’s Office said.

In the discussion held with the Cabinet Ministers at the Prime Minister’s Office on the 11th of July, all the ministers who participated were of the opinion that as soon as there is an agreement to form an all-party government, they are ready to hand over the responsibilities to that government, the release said.

Accordingly, Acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe has informed Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a Prime Minister who is accepted by both the ruling party and the opposition to form an all-party government.

