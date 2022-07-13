Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse protestors in front of the Speaker’s official residence near the Parliament.

A large group of people were engaged in a protest near the Speaker’s house while police had used tear gas to disperse them as they attempted to breach the police barricades, Ada Derana reporter said.

Meanwhile police had previously fired tear gas to disperse a group of protesters at Polduwa Junction in Battaramulla, near the entry road to the Parliament.