Mahanayaka Theros plea to party leaders and protesters

July 13, 2022   10:52 pm

The Chief Prelates of the three Buddhist Chapters today urge all party leaders to convene Parliament and establish a systematic governance.

Issuing a joint statement today (13), they also urged protestors to avoid damaging public property and to engage in peaceful protests while respecting the rule of law.

The people engaged in protests should act responsibly with intelligence, the Buddhist leaders said. 

The Chief Prelates said that all leaders of political parties should focus on the expectations of the people while working within a democratic structure and convene the parliament to build a systematic governance in a way that does not harm the image of the country internationally.

The joint statement is signed by Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Mahanayaka Thero of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Ven. Dr. Warakagoda Dhammasiddi Sri Gnanarathabidhana Mahanayake Thero of the Siyamopali Maha Nikaya – Asgiriya Chapter, Most Ven. Dodampahala Chandrasiri Maha Nayaka Thero of Sri Kelayanivasa, Amarapura Maha Nikaya and Maha Nayaka Thero of the Ramanna Maha Nikaya, Most Ven. Makulewe Wimalaabhidana Thero. 

 

