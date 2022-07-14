President Rajapaksa set to fly to Singapore via Maldives - Reuters

President Rajapaksa set to fly to Singapore via Maldives - Reuters

July 14, 2022   12:04 am

(Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was expected to head to Singapore after fleeing to the Maldives in the early hours of Wednesday, a government source in Sri Lanka told Reuters, as protests continued in Colombo.

The source, who declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the subject, said Rajapaksa could send his resignation to the speaker of Sri Lankan parliament after landing in Singapore.

An aide to Rajapaksa and the Singapore government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flies to Maldives in military plane (English)

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flies to Maldives in military plane (English)

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flies to Maldives in military plane (English)

Protesters storm Prime Minister's Office in Colombo (English)

Protesters storm Prime Minister's Office in Colombo (English)

Committee appointed to restore law and order - Acting President (English)

Committee appointed to restore law and order - Acting President (English)

Chief of Defence Staff urges public to help maintain law and order (English)

Chief of Defence Staff urges public to help maintain law and order (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Tense situation at Panadura railway station

Tense situation at Panadura railway station

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as Acting President

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as Acting President

Domestic LP gas distribution across the island

Domestic LP gas distribution across the island