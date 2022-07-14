Number of injured in protests climbs over 80

July 14, 2022   07:22 am

A total of 84 protesters, who were injured during demonstrations staged yesterday (July 13), have been hospitalized for treatment, Ada Derana learns.

According to hospital sources, 42 of them had sustained injuries at the Polduwa Junction near the parliament complex. Five females are also among the injured.

Reportedly, one army officer, two policemen and two media persons were also injured in the protests.

In the meantime, the island-wide curfew, declared effective from 12.00 p.m. yesterday, was lifted at 5.00 a.m. today.

Curfew orders was imposed by Acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, by virtue of the powers vested in the Prime Minister under section 16 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40).

