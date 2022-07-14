President Rajapaksa fails to board Singapore-based flight: reports

July 14, 2022   08:14 am

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who departed for the Maldives amidst the ongoing economic crisis and growing protests demanding his resignation, has not headed to Singapore, foreign media revealed.

As per reports, he was set to board SQ437 flight belonging to Singapore Airlines, however, he was a no-show at the Changi Airport due to security reasons.

He was expected to depart for Singapore and send his resignation to the Speaker of Parliament after landing there.

According to media reports, President Rajapaksa is now in talks with the Maldivian government to secure a private jet for his departure.

He flew out of Sri Lanka to the Maldives with his wife Ioma Rajapaksa and two security officers in the early hours of Wednesday.

Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), later confirmed that it provided a military plane to President Rajapaksa upon a request made by the incumbent government.

