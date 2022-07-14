Firearm taken away from injured army officer amidst protest - Police

Protesters at the Polduwa Junction near the parliament complex took away a T-56 firearm and two magazines from an army officer who was injured during the demonstration, the police media spokesperson says.

Reportedly, the two magazines contained 60 rounds of ammunition.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged with the Borella Police in this regard.

The army officer in question and a policeman were wounded and hospitalized as the protests escalated at the Polduwa Junction in Battaramulla last evening.

The police had tear-gassed the group of protesters as a tense situation emerged during the demonstration.

Later, the police also fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse protestors in front of the Speaker’s official residence near the Parliament as they attempted to breach the police barricades.

A large group of people were engaged in a protest near the Speaker’s residence.