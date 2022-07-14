It was decided at the special meeting held with the participation of the members of Committee on Parliamentary Business and the political party leaders yesterday (July 13) that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should vacate his position at the earliest possible to defuse the prevailing crisis situation.

In a press release on the decisions taken at the said meeting, the Office of the Speaker of Parliament said the political party leaders had discussed the present situation of the country at length.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is currently and plans to fly out to Singapore, had previously informed Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena that he would send his resignation before midnight yesterday.

Earlier today, foreign media reported that President Rajapaksa failed to board a Singapore-bound flight from the Maldives due to security reasons. Reportedly, he is now in talks to secure a private jet to Singapore.

He is expected to submit his resignation after arriving in Singapore.