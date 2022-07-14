Protesters decide to hand over occupied govt buildings

The Galle Face protesters have decided to hand over the government buildings they have occupied, including the President’s House, Presidential Secretariat and Prime Minister’s Office, aiming to restore peace in the country.

The protesters had reached this decision following the announcement made by the Speaker of Parliament.

Addressing a press briefing held at the protest grounds today (14), Fr. Jeewantha Peiris stated that the protesters would vacate the occupied government buildings and hand them over to the authorities.

He said they took this decision as a measure to protect the peace in the country, after the speaker’s statement.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena this morning had said that if the President does not hand in his resignation letter, he will consider treating it as if the President has left office.

It was decided at the special meeting held with the participation of the members of Committee on Parliamentary Business and the political party leaders yesterday (July 13) that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should vacate his position at the earliest possible to defuse the prevailing crisis situation.

Meanwhile the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) had said it is deeply disturbed at the occupation of the Prime Minister’s Office at Flower Road by protesting crowds and called upon them to return the said premises to the authorities immediately.

“Whilst the BASL will continue to uphold the rights of peaceful protests, it does not support a situation of lawlessness or anarchy which are unconstitutional.”

“Attempts to occupy Government Offices and to cause destruction and or damage to property do not constitute peaceful protests,” the Bar Association said issuing a statement yesterday (13).

BASL appealed to the People of Sri Lanka, especially those engaged in protests, to remain calm and to leave room for the peaceful transition of power which the political leaders of this country have promised.