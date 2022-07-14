The leader of Britain’s Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey says the United Kingdom should work with the international partners to issue an arrest warrant on embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Addressing the House of Commons during the urgent debate on Sri Lanka, Mr Davey explained that this “horrible, appalling situation for the people of Sri Lanka has been brought about by the corruption of the Rajapaksa government, their populist and unfunded tax cuts and skyrocketing defence expenditure, their draconian police powers and the cronyism and corruption.”

He added that the United Kingdom should “work with the international partners for a full economic and political solution to support the democrats in Sri Lanka.”

MrDavey suggested an economic package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and others to provide immediate support, as well as a political package that includes an international arrest warrant on embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and “his cronies”.