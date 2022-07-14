British MP calls for intl arrest warrant on President Rajapaksa

British MP calls for intl arrest warrant on President Rajapaksa

July 14, 2022   03:22 pm

The leader of Britain’s Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey says the United Kingdom should work with the international partners to issue an arrest warrant on embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Addressing the House of Commons during the urgent debate on Sri Lanka, Mr Davey explained that this “horrible, appalling situation for the people of Sri Lanka has been brought about by the corruption of the Rajapaksa government, their populist and unfunded tax cuts and skyrocketing defence expenditure, their draconian police powers and the cronyism and corruption.”

He added that the United Kingdom should “work with the international partners for a full economic and political solution to support the democrats in Sri Lanka.”

MrDavey suggested an economic package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and others to provide immediate support, as well as a political package that includes an international arrest warrant on embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and “his cronies”.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Protesters decide to vacate occupied state buildings

Protesters decide to vacate occupied state buildings

Protesters decide to vacate occupied state buildings

Two arrested for stealing bus and lorry

Two arrested for stealing bus and lorry

Party leaders call for PM Ranil's immediate resignation

Party leaders call for PM Ranil's immediate resignation

Train operations return to normalcy

Train operations return to normalcy

British MP calls for int'l arrest warrant against President Gotabaya

British MP calls for int'l arrest warrant against President Gotabaya

Army officer's firearm taken away during protest

Army officer's firearm taken away during protest

Island-wide curfew lifted at 5am today

Island-wide curfew lifted at 5am today

Protesters storm Prime Minister's Office

Protesters storm Prime Minister's Office