Exclusive fuel arrangement for health workers resumes tomorrow

The exclusive fuel arrangement for healthcare workers, which was deferred earlier this month, will resume tomorrow (July 15), the Secretary to the Ministry of Health says.

This was announced in a letter directed to the secretaries to the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Power & Energy and the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs & Provincial Councils today (July 14).

Health Secretary Janaka Chandraguptha said it is essential to facilitate fuel provisions to healthcare workers in order to provide an uninterrupted healthcare service in the country amidst the prevailing situation.

Fuel supply limitation for an individual is as follows: