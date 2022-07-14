Probes into firearm stolen during protest handed over to CCD

July 14, 2022   09:59 pm

The investigation into the theft of the firearm and two magazines of the army soldier who was injured in the heated incident during the protest at Polduwa intersection yesterday (13) has been handed over to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

During the demonstration, the firearm and two magazines containing sixty rounds of ammunition were stolen from the soldier who was attacked.

On the advice of Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of Police in charge of Western Province, Deshbandu Thennakoon, the investigation was assigned to Colombo Crimes Division, Police Media Spokesman, Attorney-at-Law SSP Nihal Thalduwa.

During the protest held at Polduwa Junction yesterday, a soldier attached to the Wellawaya military base was attacked with an iron rod and his firearm was stolen.

The army soldier who was severely injured in the incident is currently receiving treatment at the army hospital.

A special police team of the Colombo Crimes Division has visited the military hospital and recorded statements from the injured army soldier regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Rajapaksa arrives in Singapore: reports (English)

President Rajapaksa arrives in Singapore: reports (English)

President Rajapaksa arrives in Singapore: reports (English)

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives in Singapore

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives in Singapore

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.14

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.14

Consumers continue to wait in queues for LP gas cylinders

Consumers continue to wait in queues for LP gas cylinders

Protesters vacate occupied government buildings in Colombo

Protesters vacate occupied government buildings in Colombo

Still no signs of resignation letter from President Rajapaksa

Still no signs of resignation letter from President Rajapaksa

Firearms of injured soldiers snatched amidst clashes with protesters

Firearms of injured soldiers snatched amidst clashes with protesters

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana