Probes into firearm stolen during protest handed over to CCD

The investigation into the theft of the firearm and two magazines of the army soldier who was injured in the heated incident during the protest at Polduwa intersection yesterday (13) has been handed over to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

During the demonstration, the firearm and two magazines containing sixty rounds of ammunition were stolen from the soldier who was attacked.

On the advice of Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of Police in charge of Western Province, Deshbandu Thennakoon, the investigation was assigned to Colombo Crimes Division, Police Media Spokesman, Attorney-at-Law SSP Nihal Thalduwa.

During the protest held at Polduwa Junction yesterday, a soldier attached to the Wellawaya military base was attacked with an iron rod and his firearm was stolen.

The army soldier who was severely injured in the incident is currently receiving treatment at the army hospital.

A special police team of the Colombo Crimes Division has visited the military hospital and recorded statements from the injured army soldier regarding the incident.