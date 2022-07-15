Katubedda shooting: Three-wheeler used by gunman to flee seized

The three-wheeler used by the gunman in Kadubedda shooting incident, which claimed the lives of two, to escape the scene, and the man who hid the vehicle have been taken into custody in Waskaduwa, said Mount Lavinia Crime Investigation Division.

Drug dealer and organized criminal gang member Nilantha Kumara Silva alias Ukkuwa, 41, who was residing in Pinwatta area in Panadura, and Mohammad Saud Mohammad Samsan, a 31-year-old resident of Kaludewala in Panadura, were shot dead on June 29.