Special party leaders meeting convened today

A special meeting of political party leaders, chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena is scheduled to be convened at 10.00 a.m. today (July 15).

The meeting will be attended by the members of the Committee of Parliamentary Business as well.

The focus of the discussion is likely to fall on the consensus reached by the political party leaders on nominations for the prime ministerial portfolio.

A final decision is expected to reach about the parliamentarian to be appointed as the new prime minister.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has decided to nominate Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa for the prime ministerial portfolio.