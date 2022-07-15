Nominations for presidency accepted on July 19

The vacancy in the country’s presidency will be announced in the parliament tomorrow (July 16), Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake says.

Thereby, all Members of Parliament have been informed of the parliamentary session scheduled to be convened at 10.00 a.m., pursuant to Article 04 of the Presidential Elections (Special Provisions) Act (No. 2 of 1981).

As per the provisions of this Act, the parliament should be summoned within 3 days after the Head of State vacates his position.

Meanwhile, at the special meeting of political party leaders and the members of Parliamentary Business Committee held this morning, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that the parliament will elect a new President on July 20, as decided before.

Accordingly, nominations will be called next Tuesday (July 19). Following the voting in the House, a Member of Parliament will be appointed for the presidency.