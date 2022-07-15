Schools to reopen on July 21

Ministry of Education has decided to keep all government and government-approved private schools closed from the 18th to 20th of July 2022.

The decision was taken at the virtual discussion held this morning (July 15) at the Ministry of Education, with the participation of the Education Secretary, Additional Secretaries, Director of Education (National schools), Provincial Secretaries of Education and Provincial Directors of Education.

In arriving at this decision, they have taken into account the difficulties in securing transport facilities due to the prevailing fuel crisis.

Accordingly, the schools will be reopened for in-person lessons on the 21st of July.