Acting President Ranil vows to safeguard Constitution

Ranil Wickremesinghe, delivering a special statement after taking oath as the Acting President, said that he would not allow any action that is in violation of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

Wickremesinghe was sworn as the caretaker president before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya this morning, after former Head of State Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially stepped down effective from July 14, giving into the months-long public agitations.

Rajapaksa’s resignation was officially announced by the Speaker of Parliament in a special media briefing held earlier today.

In his statement, Acting President Wickremesinghe called on all parties to unite and work together for the betterment of the country.

Meanwhile, the security provided to the Members of Parliament will be beefed due to the reports on attempts being made to mount pressure on them with regard to election of a new Head of State, he added.

A Member of Parliament will be elected in a voting scheduled for on the 20th of July and nominations for the presidency are slated to be accepted on the day before.

In his address, Wickremesinghe also pledged to abolish the official flag of the President, stating that the country needs only one flag.

Further, the reference term used for the Head of State, “His Excellency” will not be used anymore, he added.