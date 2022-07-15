Dullas Alahapperuma to contest for presidency

MP Dullas Alahapperuma says he intends to contest for the presidency when the parliament calls for nominations next week.

Issuing a statement, the former minister pledged to commit to work towards the restoration of economic stability in the country and to protect law and order.

As announced by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena this morning, the parliament will elect a new President on July 20. Accordingly, nominations are called next Tuesday (July 19).

Following the voting in the House, a Member of Parliament will be appointed for the presidency on July 20.