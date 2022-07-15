SLPP to support Ranil in parliamentary vote for president

July 15, 2022   04:25 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has decided to support Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the parliamentary vote to elect the country’s next President, the party’s general-secretary Sagara Kariyawasam says.

Wickremesinghe, who was appointed the Prime Minister after Mahinda Rajapaksa was forced to step down in early May amidst growing public agitations, was sworn in as the caretaker president today (July 15) soon after Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation from the presidency was made official.

Another frontrunner in the race to become the country’s president is MP Dullas Alahapperuma, who previously served as the Minister of Mass Media in the administration of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The SLPP arrived at its decision to support Acting President Wickremesinghe after Alahapperuma announced his intention to contest for the presidency when the parliament calls nominations next week.

The parliament will elect a new President on July 20 and nominations will be called next Tuesday (July 19). Following the voting in the House, a Member of Parliament will be appointed for the presidency on July 20.

