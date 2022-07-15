IMF hopes to soon resume Sri Lanka high-level discussions

IMF hopes to soon resume Sri Lanka high-level discussions

July 15, 2022   07:42 pm

The International Monetary Fund is still in contact with officials at technical levels within the Sri Lankan government and hopes to be able to resume discussions with higher-level officials, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday, after Sri Lanka’s president announced his resignation.

“We hope for a resolution of the current situation that would allow for our resumption of a dialogue on an IMF-supported program,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a scheduled press briefing.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sent a resignation letter on Thursday after fleeing to Singapore. He had first fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family’s role in a crippling economic crisis.

Rice said the IMF still has technical counterparties in Sri Lanka’s Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance and hopes to be able to have high-level discussions with the authorities to begin discussions on a program “as soon as possible.”

He said any new loan program for Sri Lanka would require adequate assurances on debt sustainability.

Clifford Lau, a money manager at William Blair, a holder of Sri Lankan bonds, said it was difficult to say when a deal could be reached with the IMF because the country needs to rebuild its government.

“I still believe that an IMF deal will eventually happen as there is the consensus amongst the political elites that it is the most credible way forward to restore confidence from within and outside,” Lau said. “What needs to stop now is the political infighting, and elect an all-parties leader to resume bailout talks as soon as possible.”


Source: Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as country's Acting President

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as country's Acting President

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as country's Acting President

Parliamentary vote to elect new President on July 20

Parliamentary vote to elect new President on July 20

SC issues temporary travel ban on Mahinda and Basil

SC issues temporary travel ban on Mahinda and Basil

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Sri Lanka expecting four fuel shipments on July 17

Sri Lanka expecting four fuel shipments on July 17

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Acting President

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Acting President

Gotabaya Rajapaksa steps down as Sri Lanka President

Gotabaya Rajapaksa steps down as Sri Lanka President