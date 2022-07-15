Power cut schedule for July 16 and 17

Power cut schedule for July 16 and 17

July 15, 2022   09:33 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced the rolling power interruption schedule for the 16th and 17th of July. 

According to the electricity sector regulator, the duration of power cuts imposed on the next two days are as follows:

Groups ABCDVWP: One hour and 40 minutes during daytime (between 10.20 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.)

Groups IJKLQR: One hour and 40 minutes during daytime (between 2.40 p.m. and 4.50 p.m.)

Groups EFGHSTU: One hour and 40 minutes during daytime (between 4.20 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.)

 

