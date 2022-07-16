Sajith Premadasa says he will vie for presidency

July 16, 2022   12:47 am

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says he will contest in the parliament to elect the next President of Sri Lanka.

In a tweet, the leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) said: “I am contesting to be the President. Electorate is confined to 225 MPs with the GR coalition dominating the numbers. Even though it is an uphill struggle I am convinced that truth will prevail.”

The post of the Head of State was left vacant after former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stepped down, bowing to months-long public protests demanding his resignation.

The other two frontrunners in the race to become the next President of the country are Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe and former Mass Media Minister Dullas Alahapperuma.

On Friday, Alahapperuma, who represents the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in the parliament, announced his intention to vie for the post. However, the party later pledged support for the Acting President.

The parliament will elect a new President on July 20 and nominations will be called next Tuesday (July 19). Following the voting in the House, a Member of Parliament will be appointed for the presidency on July 20.

 

