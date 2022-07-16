Ranil chairs first Cabinet meeting as Acting President

The first meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe was held last evening (July 15), Ada Derana learns.

The meeting was called after Wickremesinghe was sworn in before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya as the caretaker president of the country yesterday.

According to Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, the focus of the meeting had fallen on the measures that need to be taken regarding essential services, fuel supplies and security of the country.