Parliament to meet today, two entry roads temporarily closed for traffic

The two main entry roads to the Parliament have been temporarily closed for traffic, the police said, urging motorists to use alternate routes for the time being.

Road closure comes ahead of today’s parliamentary session, chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, scheduled to commence at 10.00 a.m.

The parliament is meeting pursuant to the provisions of the Presidential Elections (Special Provisions) Act, No. 02 of 1981 after former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa vacated the office effective from the 14th of July.

Accordingly, the Secretary-General of Parliament, under Section 5 of this Act, will announce the vacancy in the office of President.

He will also announce the date and time for the receipt of nominations for the presidency.

A new Head of State will be elected in a parliamentary vote on the 20th of July (Wednesday) and the nominations are expected to be accepted on the day before.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, who became the Prime Minister for the sixth time in May, will serve as the Acting President to exercise and perform the powers, functions and duties of the Head of State in the meantime.