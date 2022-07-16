Diesel shipment reaches Colombo, another expected later today

A shipment of diesel arrived in Colombo this morning (July 16) and sample checking is currently underway, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara said in a tweet.

Another vessel carrying a diesel consignment is expected to reach Colombo later today.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is also expecting a petrol shipment either on the 18th or 19th of July.

According to Minister Wijesekara, the payments for all three fuel shipments have already been settled.