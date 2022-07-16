Postal services to four countries suspended

July 16, 2022   12:29 pm

The Postal Department of Sri Lanka says it has suspended the acceptance of postal goods for four countries due to the restriction of flights to Sri Lanka.

The decision was taken in view of the ongoing fuel crisis, Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne said in a media release.

The countries for which postal goods are not accepted include the United States, the Netherlands, Israel and Russia.

It is also informed that discussions are underway with foreign airlines to resume mail transportation to the aforementioned destinations.

The Postal Department further stated that the mail transportation activities within the country have also been delayed due to the difficulty in obtaining sufficient fuel stocks.

