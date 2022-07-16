Sri Lanka introduces national fuel pass

The Ministry of Power & Energy today (July 16) introduced the National Fuel Pass which allows the general public to purchase a guaranteed quota of fuel per week.

The fuel pass was launched with the technical support of the Institute of Communication & Information Technology (ICTA).

Accordingly, one vehicle can be registered under one National Identity Card (NIC), Minister Kanchana Wijesekara said in a

A QR code will be allocated to each vehicle following the registration and verification of the chassis number and other details.

The members of the public can obtain fuel twice a week according to the last digit of the number place, using the QR code assigned to them.

Registrations are available from today (July 16) via fuelpass.gov.lk