Sri Lanka introduces national fuel pass

July 16, 2022   01:24 pm

The Ministry of Power & Energy today (July 16) introduced the National Fuel Pass which allows the general public to purchase a guaranteed quota of fuel per week.

The fuel pass was launched with the technical support of the Institute of Communication & Information Technology (ICTA).

Accordingly, one vehicle can be registered under one National Identity Card (NIC), Minister Kanchana Wijesekara said in a 

A QR code will be allocated to each vehicle following the registration and verification of the chassis number and other details.

The members of the public can obtain fuel twice a week according to the last digit of the number place, using the QR code assigned to them.

Registrations are available from today (July 16) via fuelpass.gov.lk

