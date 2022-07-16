GL questions Kariyawasam on backing Ranil for office of president

Chairman of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Prof. G.L. Peris has called for an explanation from the party’s General-Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam regarding his statement on backing the candidature of Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the election in parliament for the office of President.

In a letter directed to Kariyawasam, Prof. Peiris demanded a response for the following:

• Under what authority this purported decision was made;

• The names of the persons who purportedly participated in the making of this decision;

• The basis of selecting these persons;

• The venue, date and time of the purported meeting;

• Particulars relating to the notice convening the purported meeting including the date and time of the notice;

• The provision of the constitution of SLPP, in terms of which this purported decision was made.

After SLPP MP Dullas Alahapperuma announced his decision to vie for the presidency yesterday, Kariyawasam had stated that the party would support Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe as a candidate in the parliamentary vote scheduled for July 20, to elect a new President for post which currently remains vacant.