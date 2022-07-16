Minister Kanchana urges public not to queue up for fuel

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says, despite the arrival of fuel shipments, the distribution of fuel will begin only after the fuel pass system is implemented.

Accordingly, the members of the public are urged not to wait in queues at Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) filling stations.

Earlier today, the Power & Energy Ministry, along with the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA), launched the website calling for registrations for the national fuel pass.

This initiative is expected to ease the long queues at filling stations and it allows the general public to purchase a guaranteed quota of fuel per week for their personal vehicles.

However, only registrations are available from today, as the date of commencement of the fuel pass system is expected to be announced in due time once the registration process is completed.

One vehicle can be registered under one National Identity Card (NIC), passport number or business registration number.

Subsequently, a QR code will be allocated to each vehicle, following the registration and verification of the chassis number, the vehicle registration number, the number plate and other details by the Motor Traffic Department (DMT).

The members of the public can obtain fuel twice a week according to the last digit of the number plate, using the QR code assigned to them.

The QR code can be kept as a screenshot on one’s mobile phone. Those who do not possess a smartphone can keep a printout of the QR code with them.

According to Minister Wijesekara, this will be the only pass that the government will allow people to purchase fuel, not only from Ceypetco filling stations, but also from Lanka IOC filling stations as well.