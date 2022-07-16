The parliamentarians of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and Samagi Jana Sandhanaya met today (July 16), under the leadership of Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa for a further discussion on the vacant position of the President.

The SJB leader had earlier announced that he also plans to join the race for the presidency. His candidature was unanimously adopted by the parliamentary groups of the two parties.

Accordingly, the adoption of the candidacy of the opposition leader was reaffirmed at today’s meeting.

Several more rounds of discussions are scheduled to be held within the day with other political parties representing the opposition.