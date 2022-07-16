Army denies reports on suspending brigadier on duty during protests near PMs office
July 16, 2022 07:11 pm
Sri Lanka Army says there is no truth to the reports in circulation that Brigadier Anil Somaweera, who was on duty near the Prime Minister’s Office during the recent protests, was suspended.
Army Media Spokesperson Brigadier Nilantha Premaratne stated this in a statement issued earlier today.
He pointed out that the officer in question is undertaking other duties at Army Headquarters, s assigned.