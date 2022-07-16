Will begin urgent relief program to provide essentials, Ranil says

Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided to commence an urgent relief program to provide fuel, LP gas and essential food items to reduce the burden on the people who are under economic pressure.

He took this decision at a discussion held with Cabinet ministers and parliamentarians this morning (July 16).

In addition, it has been decided to use additional funds for this purpose from the relief-oriented budget to be presented in the parliament in August.

During the discussion, the Acting President also gave directives to speed up the measures pertaining to the food security program and to strengthen the process.

In particular, attention was drawn to the provision of fuel and fertilizer in an orderly and expeditious manner.

Further, proposals were made on preparing an environment conducive for entrepreneurs to operate their businesses without hindrance.

Meanwhile, Acting President Wickremesinghe has stated that the “people’s council” proposed by the peaceful protesters is an apt resolution.

He also mentioned that the activists will be informed about the measures taken to curb corruption in the country.