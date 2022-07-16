Will begin urgent relief program to provide essentials, Ranil says

Will begin urgent relief program to provide essentials, Ranil says

July 16, 2022   10:52 pm

Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided to commence an urgent relief program to provide fuel, LP gas and essential food items to reduce the burden on the people who are under economic pressure.

He took this decision at a discussion held with Cabinet ministers and parliamentarians this morning (July 16).

In addition, it has been decided to use additional funds for this purpose from the relief-oriented budget to be presented in the parliament in August.

During the discussion, the Acting President also gave directives to speed up the measures pertaining to the food security program and to strengthen the process.

In particular, attention was drawn to the provision of fuel and fertilizer in an orderly and expeditious manner.

Further, proposals were made on preparing an environment conducive for entrepreneurs to operate their businesses without hindrance.

Meanwhile, Acting President Wickremesinghe has stated that the “people’s council” proposed by the peaceful protesters is an apt resolution.

He also mentioned that the activists will be informed about the measures taken to curb corruption in the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Manufacturing PMI declines by 6.2 index points in June (English)

Manufacturing PMI declines by 6.2 index points in June (English)

Manufacturing PMI declines by 6.2 index points in June (English)

It's in China's interest to restructure Sri Lanka's debt - US Treasury Secretary (English)

It's in China's interest to restructure Sri Lanka's debt - US Treasury Secretary (English)

National fuel pass introduced in Sri Lanka (English)

National fuel pass introduced in Sri Lanka (English)

Frontrunners in the race for presidency (English)

Frontrunners in the race for presidency (English)

Vacancy in office of President officially announced in parliament (English)

Vacancy in office of President officially announced in parliament (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Manning Market shooting: Three arrested over murder of 'Amba Shan'

Manning Market shooting: Three arrested over murder of 'Amba Shan'

SLFP to boycott voting in election for presidency

SLFP to boycott voting in election for presidency