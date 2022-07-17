Dullas primary intention in running for presidency

SLPP parliamentarian Dullas Alahapperuma has explained his primary intention in contesting for the presidency.

The former minister said he intends to form an ‘actual consensual government’ for the first time in Sri Lanka’s history in order to put an end to the ‘deceitful political culture’, that has clouded the nation for ages.

“My primary intention in running for presidency is, to form an actual consensual government for the first time in our history, with the inclusion of main opposition and all other opposing parties, to put an end to the deceitful political culture, that clouded our nation for ages,” he tweeted.

On Friday (15), Alahapperuma had announced his candidacy for the presidency and called for support from fellow MPs who believe that Sri Lanka needs to embark on a new, constructive course.

“Together, let’s commit to guide Sri Lanka to the path of economic prosperity while upholding rule of law and maintaining ethnic solidarity,” he had declared.