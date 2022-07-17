Sri Lankas economy to contract by more than 6% in 2022 - CBSL governor

Sri Lankas economy to contract by more than 6% in 2022 - CBSL governor

July 17, 2022   10:36 am

Sri Lanka’s economy is likely to contract by more than 6 percent in 2022 as political instability and social unrest affect discussions on financial relief with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country’s central bank governor, Nandalal Weerasinghe, told The Wall Street Journal in an interview.

“This year the contraction will be much higher, maybe higher than 6 percent contraction,” he told the Journal, referring to the pandemic-affected 2020, when the economy shrank 3.5 percent.

He said that a stable political administration is urgently needed to progress discussions with the IMF on key structural reforms, as well as to secure short-term bridge financing from other countries and multilateral agencies to help pay for key imports like fuel, pharmaceuticals and fertilizers.

According to Bloomberg, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said debt-restructuring talks with Sri Lanka will proceed quite quickly, as soon as a new government is in place.

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Aragalaya' public protest completes 100 days

'Aragalaya' public protest completes 100 days

'Aragalaya' public protest completes 100 days

Website to register for 'National Fuel Pass' back online

Website to register for 'National Fuel Pass' back online

Dullas Alahapperuma's primary intention in running for presidency

Dullas Alahapperuma's primary intention in running for presidency

Manufacturing PMI declines by 6.2 index points in June (English)

Manufacturing PMI declines by 6.2 index points in June (English)

It's in China's interest to restructure Sri Lanka's debt - US Treasury Secretary (English)

It's in China's interest to restructure Sri Lanka's debt - US Treasury Secretary (English)

National fuel pass introduced in Sri Lanka (English)

National fuel pass introduced in Sri Lanka (English)

Frontrunners in the race for presidency (English)

Frontrunners in the race for presidency (English)

Vacancy in office of President officially announced in parliament (English)

Vacancy in office of President officially announced in parliament (English)