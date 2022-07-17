Power cut schedule for next two days

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved power cuts of 03 hours per day for 18th and 19th of July.

Accordingly, the power cuts are to be imposed as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 01 hour and 40minutes during daytime and 01 hour and 20 minutes during the night.

Group CC - 02 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.

Groups MNOXYZ - 03 hours from 5.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.

See full schedule below...

Demand Management Schedule on 18 and 19 July 2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd