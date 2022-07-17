Sri Lanka concludes bilateral consultations with Japan

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs Aruni Wijewardane led bilateral consultations with a senior delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan led by the Assistant Minister of the Southwest and Southeast Asia Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Kano Takehiro.

The Sri Lanka delegation included the Governor of the Central Bank Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Secretary to the Treasury Mahinda Siriwardana and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Defence and Sri Lanka Navy.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral political, economic and defence cooperation as well as strengthening people to people ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.