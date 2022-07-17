Ranjan Ramanayake to be pardoned?

July 17, 2022   02:27 pm

Justice Minister Wijedasa Rajapaksa has requested the Prisons Department to provide all documents to consider the matters necessary to grant former Member of Parliament Ranjan Ramanayake a pardon.

Minister Wijedasa Rajapaksa stated that pursuant to the request made to the Prisons Commissioner General, he is expected to receive the relevant documents tomorrow (18).

Accordingly, Minister Wijedasa Rajapaksa stated that necessary measures will be taken to pardon and release Mr. Ranjan Ramanayake.

It is reported that as per the instructions of Acting President Ranil Wickramasinghe, former Member of Parliament Ranjan Ramanayake will be released under a Presidential Pardon.

The actor-turned-politician was sentenced to four years’ rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court on January 12, 2021, over contempt of court charges, in connection with disparaging remarks he had made about the judiciary in August 2017.

