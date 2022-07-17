Lanka Premier League 2022 postponed

Lanka Premier League 2022 postponed

July 17, 2022   05:26 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today announced that the Lanka Premier League 2022, which was scheduled to be held from 1st to 21st August, 2022 will be postponed, with immediate effect. 

“This decision was taken by the SLC, following a request made by the Innovative Production Group FZE (IPG), the Rights Holder of the tournament, which cited the current ‘economic situation,’ in the country, as not conducive to hosting the tournament,” the brief statement said.

Sri Lanka’s top domestic T20 tournament, LPL 2022 was scheduled to commence on the 1st August 2022 with Jaffna Kings, the reigning champions taking on Galle Gladiators, who were the runner up of the year 2021 edition.

In total, 24 matches will be played during the tournament, with 20 first-round games, and 4 final round games, including the Finals. 

The first 14 games were slated be played at the RPICS, Colombo, whilst the tournament was to move into MRICS, Hambantota, starting from 13th August 2022.

