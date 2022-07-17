Acting President orders probe into alleged attempts to influence MPs votes

Acting President orders probe into alleged attempts to influence MPs votes

July 17, 2022   05:57 pm

Acting President Ranil Wickramasinghe has instructed to conduct an investigation into the allegations that certain individuals through social media are attempting to influence or exert pressure on Members of Parliament and obstruct their right to vote freely to elect the next President. 

The Acting President has issued these instructions to the security forces after being notified by MPs that due to threats made through social media, a situation has arisen where they are unable to vote freely.

Accordingly, Mr. Wickramasinghe has informed to investigate the relevant incidents under the Parliament (Powers and Privileges) Act and related criminal laws.

The Acting President has pointed out that MPs should have the opportunity to freely travel to and from the Parliament as well as to work freely in the Parliament and to act against it is a violation of MP’s privileges.

