The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) says that fuel prices will be reduced from 10.00 p.m. today (July 17).

Accordingly, the new Ceypetco fuel prices will be as follows:

Petrol Octane 92 - Rs. 450 per litre

Petrol Octane 95 - Rs. 540 per litre

Auto Diesel - Rs. 440 per litre

Super Diesel - Rs. 510 per litre