Lanka IOC also slashes fuel prices

Lanka IOC says it will also reduce fuel prices to the same rates as Ceypetco following the price reduction by the CPC from 10.00 p.m. today (17).

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) announced that fuel prices will be reduced from 10.00 p.m. today.

The price of a litre of Petrol (Octane 92) has been slashed by Rs. 20 and Petrol (Octane 95) by Rs. 10 per litre.

Auto Diesel has been reduced by Rs. 20 per litre and Super Diesel by Rs. 10 per litre.

Accordingly, the new fuel prices will be as follows:

Petrol Octane 92 - Rs. 450 per litre

Petrol Octane 95 - Rs. 540 per litre

Auto Diesel - Rs. 440 per litre

Super Diesel - Rs. 510 per litre