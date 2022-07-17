Sri Lankan’s leader of opposition, Sajith Premadasa, who is now contesting the presidential elections, on Sunday blamed the Rajapaksa government for the worst-ever economic crisis in the island nation of 22 million.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Premadasa said that the opposition has been “telling the government for three years not to go ahead with ill-advised economic steps”. “They never listened and we are in a devastating state right now,” he stressed.

The opposition leader asserted that he has a plan to recover from the economic debt.

“Right now we have 225 parliamentarians choosing the president. Parliament comprises Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s legislative majority. The president will be chosen from this composition. I have given my name, and will see what happens. We are talking to all members,” he added.

Earlier, Premadasa had termed the scenario of him winning Sri Lanka’s presidential elections an “uphill task”. He had said that he will “contest the elections as he is convinced that the truth will prevail”.

Premadasa has raised concern over the Presidential elections. Premadasa said that the current parliament does not represent the opinion of most of the people.

Speaking to ANI, Sajith Premadasa stated that parliamentarians will elect the President of Sri Lanka and stressed that the 225-member parliament currently has the majority of the leaders from former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's political party.

“Right now, what you have is a Parliament that does not represent the majority opinion of the people of the ground. So, they will have to think far and think aloud as to how they will use their vote,” Sajith Premadasa told ANI.

Premadasa said that 225 parliamentarians will make the decision regarding the destiny of the people of Sri Lanka. He emphasized that usually the people of Sri Lanka elect the president and 22 million people must elect their President, according to ANI.

"Usually, the President of Sri Lanka is chosen by the people... 22 million people are the voters, who have reached the age of voting, all have to choose their President. Right now, what we have is 225 parliamentarians choosing the President and this parliament is composed of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's legislative majority. So it is from that particular composition that President will be chosen," Sajith Premadasa told ANI.

Speaking about the economic situation in Sri Lanka, Premadasa said that he was calling on the government to not take any ill-advised economic decisions. However, he stressed that government did not pay attention to his advice and stressed that “they are in a devastating state right now.”

He lauded the efforts of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of India for the support they extended to their nation by providing basic human needs things. Notably, India has been providing petrol, diesel and other basic human needs items like life-saving drugs, wheat etc.

“We admire the gracious effort of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his government and the people of India for the tremendous support they have given us in terms of meeting the basic human needs of the people of our country. And we are so grateful and we continue to seek India’s help and support in this regard.”

