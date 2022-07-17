Health officials urge public to get 4th dose of Covid vaccine

July 17, 2022   09:50 pm

The Ministry of Health states that the public interest in obtaining the fourth dose of vaccine against Covid-19 is still at a minimum level.

The Deputy Director of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath points out that the number of individuals in the country who have received the fourth dose is less than 14,000.

He further mentioned that anyone over 20 years of age can obtain the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine.

Dr. Hemantha Herath also added that, it has been recommended for persons over 60 years of age and those suffering from chronic medical conditions, which are a high-risk group, to urgently obtain the fourth dose.

 “Also, anyone over 20 years of age can obtain this fourth dose by meeting the Medical Officer of Health after receiving a date and time. We urge you to have this vaccine,” he said.

Nearly 16 million people have received the first dose while about 14 million people have received the second dose. About 8 million people have received the third dose while approximately 13,700 have received the fourth dose, he pointed out further. 

