Sri Lanka’s Minister of power and Energy says that numerous requests have been made for the public not to queue up at Ceypetco fuel stations until distribution is commenced.

Minister Kanchana Wijesekera warned that distribution to those fuel stations where people have queued up will only take place after the vehicles are removed.

In a twitter post, he said that the newly-introduced National Fuel Pass and the last digit of the vehicle number plate will both be made compulsory.

The minister stated that the exact effective date will be announced.

Wijesekera said it is not an easy task to setup the system and implement it. “But It has to be implemented to guarantee everyone a weekly quota during the next few months of rationing.”

He said public support is needed to implement this smoothly and that it will upgrade as needed.