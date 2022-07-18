Suspect arrested with 50 tear gas canisters stolen during protest

A suspect has been arrested with 50 canisters of tear gas that were forcibly taken away by the protesters after they had attacked the security forces personnel at the Polduwa Junction on July 13.

The relevant suspect was arrested by the officers of Welikada Police Station yesterday (17), at Nanayakkara Mawatha in Obeysekarapura.

Following the interrogation of the suspect, a total of 50 tear gas canisters were taken into police custody from his temporary residence at Gothami Road in Borella.

It has been revealed that the suspect is a 31-year-old employed as a mason and is from Kashyapapura area in Polonnaruwa.

He will be produced to the Court today (18), while Welikada Police is conducting further investigations.